UFC Vegas 45 Live Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 45 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight match between No. 3-ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 7-ranked Chris Daukaus. Lewis will be looking to rebound from a loss to interim champion Ciryl Gane while Daukaus hopes to extend is winning streak six consecutive bouts.

UFC Vegas 45 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Belal Muhammad (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Cub Swanson (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

Preliminary Card

Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Justin Tafa (267) vs. Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

Sijara Eubanks (127.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Andre Ewell (145)

Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5)

Don’tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

Matt Sayles (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks, Macy Chiasson and Justin Tafa all missed weight for their upcoming bouts. We’ll update as soon as we know the status of their fights and/or fines.