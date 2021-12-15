UFC Vegas 45 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 18, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 45 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Vegas 45 is headlined by a blistering heavyweight battle between Top 10 ranked Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus. The co-main event features Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad, two top ranked welterweight fighters. The full UFC Vegas 45 fight card is listed at the bottom of the page.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus start times

UFC Vegas 45 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 45 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC Vegas 45 live results

The UFC Vegas 45 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus takes place on Saturday, December 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 45 main event features Top 10 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, as they battle it out in an attempt to earn a shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

Welterweights Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad compete in the UFC Vegas 45 co-main event, each looking to move into contention to face 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC Vegas 45 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 45 live results Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus Co-Main Event Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Ricky Simón

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

UFC Vegas 45 Results – Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Women’s Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Leave your picks in the comments

Check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel for an extensive library of video coverage.