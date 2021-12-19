UFC Vegas 45 bonuses & highlights: Blistering Fight of the Night

The UFC Vegas 45 bonuses were issued to several deserving fighters on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It surely wasn’t an easy decision for officials, who had 10 bouts with finishes and a blistering decision-ending fight to choose from.

UFC Vegas 45 Fight of the Night: Amanda Lemos vs Angela Hill

A pair of strawweights looking to set themselves up for a big climb up the ladder in 2022 took part in a gritty, grimy 3-round affair as Amanda Lemos earned the split decision nod over Angela Hill.

Lemos earned the upper-hand at first, stunning Hill with a front kick to the face. Hill recovered well and secured top position midway through the round. When they got back to the feet, they traded strikes, and Hill connected with a strong right hand to even things up a bit. The pressure continued for Hill in round two, upping the volume and wearing on Lemos, but in the third round, Lemos went blow-for-blow. It resulted in a beautiful and high-paced striking display with some tough cagework sprinkled between. In the end, the judges gave Lemos the win as Hill’s bad luck with split decisions continues.

UFC Vegas 45 Performance of the Night: Cub Swanson

In a clash of veteran featherweights, Cub Swanson looked sharp as ever against Darren Elkins. Swanson came out confident and fluid with his hands down at his side, and his sharpshooting attack began early. With accurate and fast punches, Swanson hurt Elkins, and he didn’t allow Elkins any chance to recover. As Elkins stumbled, Swanson finished things off with a spinning kick, and that was enough to earn the stoppage midway through the opening frame.

UFC Vegas 45 Performance of the Night: Melissa Gatto

Melissa Gatto made a statement in the flyweight division, keeping her unebaten record intact while taking out Sijara Eubanks in the third round.

After a tough first round, Gatto was able to reverse Eubanks on the ground in the second round and gain some momentum in the fight. In the third round, Gatto connected with a solid front kick to Eubanks’ body, crumpling her opponent and essentially ending the fight.

