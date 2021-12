UFC Vegas 44 Weigh-in Face-off Video

Following Friday’s UFC 44 official weigh-in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the athletes competing on Saturday faced off with their opponents.

In the main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces Rob Font in a bantamweight bout that has implications in the 135-pound title picture.

UFC Vegas 44 Live Weigh-in Results and Video Stream

