UFC Vegas 44 Live Weigh-in Results and Video Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 fight card will officially step on the scales Friday to weigh-in for their fights and face-off with their opponents.

The fight card is headlined by a bantamweight contest that could have title picture implications for the winner. Former featherweight champion and No. 5 ranked Jose Aldo takes on No. 4 ranked Rob Font.

UFC Vegas 44 Weigh-in Video Stream

UFC Vegas 44 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Rob Font (134) vs. Jose Aldo (136)

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Brad Riddell (155.5)

Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Clay Guida (155) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Preliminary Card