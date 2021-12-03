UFC Vegas 44 Live Weigh-in Results and Video Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 fight card will officially step on the scales Friday to weigh-in for their fights and face-off with their opponents.
The fight card is headlined by a bantamweight contest that could have title picture implications for the winner. Former featherweight champion and No. 5 ranked Jose Aldo takes on No. 4 ranked Rob Font.
UFC Vegas 44 Weigh-in Video Stream
UFC Vegas 44 Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Rob Font (134) vs. Jose Aldo (136)
- Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Brad Riddell (155.5)
- Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)
- Clay Guida (155) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)
- Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185)
- Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)
Preliminary Card
- Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
- Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
- Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170)
- Jake Matthews (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
- Mallory Martin (115) vs. Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5)
- William Knight (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)
- Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)
- Azamat Murzakanov (216.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)
- Vince Morales (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)