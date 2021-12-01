UFC Vegas 44 live results: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 4, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 44 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a bantamweight throwdown between No. 4 ranked Rob Font and No. 5 ranked former featherweight champ Jose Aldo.
Schedule for UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo start times
- UFC Vegas 44 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 44 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
UFC Vegas 44 live results
UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo takes place on Saturday, December 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC Vegas 44 main event features a bantamweight battle between Rob Font and former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo, as they each try to earn a step toward a bantamweight championship bout.
UFC Vegas 44 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC Vegas 44 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event – Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
- Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
- Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
- Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
UFC Vegas 44 Results – Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)
- Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Duško Todorović
- Flyweight: Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
- Women’s Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
- Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight
- Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
- Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall
- Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales
