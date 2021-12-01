UFC Vegas 44 live results: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 4, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 44 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Vegas 44 is headlined by a bantamweight throwdown between No. 4 ranked Rob Font and No. 5 ranked former featherweight champ Jose Aldo.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo start times

UFC Vegas 44 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 44 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 44 live results

The UFC Vegas 44 results and live stats will load here on fight day

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo takes place on Saturday, December 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 44 main event features a bantamweight battle between Rob Font and former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo, as they each try to earn a step toward a bantamweight championship bout.

UFC Vegas 44 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 44 live results – Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

UFC Vegas 4 4 Results – Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs. Duško Todorović

Flyweight: Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Women’s Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales

