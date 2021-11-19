UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-in Results and Video: All fighters make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 43 fight card will officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Miesha Tate and contender Ketlen Vieira. Tate officially weighed in at 135.5 pounds while Vieira tipped the scales at an even 136 pounds.

All fighters on the fight card officially made weight. Watch the fighters as they stepped on the scales.

UFC Vegas 43 Weigh-in Live Stream:

UFC Vegas 43 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Sean Brady (170.5)

Rani Yahya (135.5) vs. Kang Kyung-ho (136)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Taila Santos (125.5)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

Preliminary card