UFC Vegas 43 live results: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate

Full UFC Vegas 43 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 20, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 43 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Vegas 43 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight match-up between contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate start times

UFC Vegas 43 main card start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 43 prelims start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 43 live results

The UFC Vegas 43 results and live stats will load here on fight day

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate takes place on Saturday, November 20, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 43 main event features a key women’s bantamweight bout between highly ranked contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate, as they both chase down dual-division champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC Vegas 43 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 43 Results

UFC Vegas 43 Results – Main Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Wood (formerly Joanne Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

UFC Vegas 4 3 Results – Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Aoriqileng

Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

Women’s Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

