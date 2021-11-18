UFC Vegas 43 live results: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate

Full UFC Vegas 43 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 20, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 43 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC Vegas 43 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight match-up between contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate.
Schedule for UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate start times
- UFC Vegas 43 main card start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 43 prelims start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 43 live results
UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate takes place on Saturday, November 20, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The UFC Vegas 43 main event features a key women’s bantamweight bout between highly ranked contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate, as they both chase down dual-division champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC Vegas 43 Live Results & Fight Card
UFC Vegas 43 Results – Main Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
- Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
- Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Wood (formerly Joanne Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos
- Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
UFC Vegas 43 Results – Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz
- Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
- Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
- Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
- Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Aoriqileng
- Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano
- Women’s Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
