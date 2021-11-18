HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 18, 2021
Full UFC Vegas 43 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 20, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 43 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

UFC Vegas 43 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight match-up between contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate.

Schedule for UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate start times

  • UFC Vegas 43 main card start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 43 prelims start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 43 live results

The UFC Vegas 43 results and live stats will load here on fight day

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate takes place on Saturday, November 20, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 43 main event features a key women’s bantamweight bout between highly ranked contender Ketlen Vieira and former champion Miesha Tate, as they both chase down dual-division champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC Vegas 43 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 43 Live Results Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate

UFC Vegas 43 Results – Main Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
  • Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
  • Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
  • Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Wood (formerly Joanne Calderwood) vs. Taila Santos
  • Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

UFC Vegas 43 Results – Preliminary Card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz
  • Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
  • Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Aoriqileng
  • Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano
  • Women’s Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

