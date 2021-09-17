UFC Vegas 37 live weigh-in results & video: Smith vs. Spann

The athletes competing on Saturday’s fight card step on the scale on Friday to make their UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results official. The fights take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Ranked light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann square off in the UFC Vegas 37 main event.

UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in video:

UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann (206)

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba (205) vs. Devin Clark (206)

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Mandy Böhm (125.5)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)

Bantamweight: Nate Maness (135) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley (184.5) vs. Antônio Arroyo (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodríguez (202) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (204.5)

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Lightweight: Rongzhu (158) vs. Brandon Jenkins (155.5)

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson (136) vs. JP Buys (136)

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Sarah Alpar (126)

Welterweight Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)

Bantamweight Gustavo Lopez (135) vs. Alatengheili (136)

Women’s Flyweight Emily Whitmire (125) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

*Rongzhu missed weight by 2 pounds. He has one hour to get down to 156 pounds.

