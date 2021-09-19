UFC Vegas 37 results: Anthony Smith finishes Ryan Spann

The UFC Vegas 37 results are in and the main event fight between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann was absolutely wild.

The first round started with huge action and a whole lot of back and forth between Smith and Spann. It seemed like Spann had control early in the round when he picked up Smith like a little baby and carried him across the Octagon to ground and pound him near his corner. But Smith popped up quickly and they traded before Smith got Spann in an armbar and smelled blood.

Somehow Spann survived and turned towards Smith and landed what looked like a hard illegal knee to Smith who was on his butt on the canvas. That fired up Smith, who unleashed a barrage of strikes until taking Spann’s back and securing the rear-naked choke.

Smith defeated Spann via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:47 of Round 1.

Immediately after the fight, the pair got into a verbal altercation and had to be separated by the commission and referee. It took just a few minutes for Smith to calm down and they hugged and shook hands but he was still heated in his interview.

“I’m so f–cking sick or being s–t all over all the time,” Smith said during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

Smith was looking to add another win to his growing win streak in order to earn a rematch with Aleksandar Rakić to further his journey back into title contention. He called out Rakić, but said if that wasn’t possible he thinks he deserves a title shot. Shortly after the interview Rakić took to Twitter showing interest in the match-up.

“I’m free in December,” he tweeted.

Spann was looking to shine in his first UFC main event and earn a win over a seasoned veteran on his own journey to a title shot. He’ll have to take a longer path there now.

UFC Vegas 37 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Main Card

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann bu submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:47, R1

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski def. Mandy Böhm by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos by TKO (punches) at 2:09, R1

Bantamweight: Nate Maness def. Tony Gravely by TKO (punches) at 2:10, R2

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley def. Antônio Arroyo by KO (punches) at 2:26, R3

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Prelims

Light Heavyweight: Tafon Nchukwi def. Mike Rodríguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington def. Pannie Kianzad by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Rongzhu def. Brandon Jenkins by TKO (punches) at 4:35, R3

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson def. JP Buys by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield def. Sarah Alpar by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Welterweight: Carlston Harris def. Impa Kasanganay by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R1

Bantamweight: Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Women’s Flyweight: Hannah Goldy def. Emily Whitmire by submission (armbar) at 4:17, R1

