September 17, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 37 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 18, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 37 start time: Smith vs. Spann schedule

  • UFC Vegas 37 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 37 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 37 live results

LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD BELOW ON FIGHT DAY…

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann takes place on Saturday, September 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 37 main event features a light heavyweight battle between Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith has been battling his way back into title contention, while Spann is looking for a win over him to crack the top ten in the UFC rankings.

UFC Vegas 37 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 37 live results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
  • Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Devin Clark
  • Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Böhm
  • Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos
  • Bantamweight: Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely
  • Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antônio Arroyo

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodríguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Brandon Jenkins
  • Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys
  • Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar
  • Welterweight Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris
  • Bantamweight Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili
  • Women’s Flyweight Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy

