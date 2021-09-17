UFC Vegas 37 live results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 37 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 18, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 37 start time: Smith vs. Spann schedule

UFC Vegas 37 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 37 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 37 live results

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann takes place on Saturday, September 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 37 main event features a light heavyweight battle between Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith has been battling his way back into title contention, while Spann is looking for a win over him to crack the top ten in the UFC rankings.

UFC Vegas 37 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Devin Clark

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Böhm

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos

Bantamweight: Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antônio Arroyo

UFC Vegas 37 Results – Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodríguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Brandon Jenkins

Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys

Women’s Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Welterweight Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris

Bantamweight Gustavo Lopez vs. Alatengheili

Women’s Flyweight Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy

