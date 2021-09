UFC Vegas 37 face-offs video: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann is set to headline Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex following Friday’s official weigh-in. Watch as Smith, Spann, and the other fighters square off in the UFC Vegas 37 face-offs video.

UFC Vegas 37 face-offs video:

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White rants about ‘silly’ Triller and those ‘f*cking dumb enough to pay and watch’ those fights