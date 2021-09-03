UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Results and Video: One Fighter Misses Weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 36 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No. 5 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson takes on no. 7 ranked Darren Till in the fight card’s main event. Brunson tipped the scales at 186 pounds while Till weighed in at 185.5.

One fighter missed weight on Friday. Johnathan Martinez came in two pounds over the limit for his bantamweight bout against Marcelo Rojo.

UFC Vegas 36 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Darren Till (185.5)

Tom Aspinall (247) vs. Serghei Spivac (238.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. David Zawada (170.5)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5)

Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Liudvik Sholinian (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185)

Jonathan Martinez (138)* vs. Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

*missed weight

UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Video:

