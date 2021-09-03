HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Results and Video: One Fighter Misses Weight

featuredJustin Gaethje explains why he’s had such a long layoff

featuredDarren Till on fighting Derek Brunson this Saturday: “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan”

featuredJoe Rogan tests positive for COVID, forced to reschedule comedy show in Nashville

UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Results and Video: One Fighter Misses Weight

September 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 36 fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No. 5 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson takes on no. 7 ranked Darren Till in the fight card’s main event. Brunson tipped the scales at 186 pounds while Till weighed in at 185.5.

One fighter missed weight on Friday. Johnathan Martinez came in two pounds over the limit for his bantamweight bout against Marcelo Rojo.

UFC Vegas 36 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Darren Till (185.5)
  • Tom Aspinall (247) vs. Serghei Spivac (238.5)
  • Alex Morono (170.5) vs. David Zawada (170.5)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5)
  • Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. ET)

  • Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Liudvik Sholinian (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)
  • Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight
  • Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185)
  • Jonathan Martinez (138)* vs. Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

*missed weight

Mike Tyson agrees that Jake Paul won, says Tyron Woodley did his best | Video

UFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Video:

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA