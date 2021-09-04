UFC Vegas 36 live results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 36 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, September 4, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 36 start time: Brunson vs. Till schedule

UFC Vegas 36 main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 36 prelims start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 36 live results

UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till takes place on Saturday, September 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 36 main event features a blistering middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Darren Till. Brunson is on a four-fight winning streak, rocketing his way toward a title shot. Till is working to establish himself as a middleweight contender after years of struggles making weight in the welterweight division.

The winner of the UFC Vegas 36 headliner will take a significant step up the ladder to current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC Vegas 36 Fight Card & Live Results

UFC Vegas 36 live results

UFC Vegas 36 Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson def. Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13, R3

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall def. Sergey Spivak by TKO (elbow and punches) at 2:31, R1

Welterweight: Alex Morono def. David Zawada by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Modesas Bukauskas by TKO (leg kick) at 2:30, R2

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini by TKO (punches) at 4:25, R1

UFC Vegas 36 Prelims (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann def. Ji Yeon Kim by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Bantamweight: Jack Shore def. Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Catchweight (150 lb): Julian Erosa def. Charles Jourdain by submission (D’arce choke) at 2:56, R3

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault def. Dalcha Lungiambula by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Leave your picks in the comments

For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.