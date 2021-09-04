UFC Vegas 36 Bonuses: Paddy Pimblett banks an extra $50,000 in promotional debut

UFC officials announced the recipients of the coveted performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 36 event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fight of the Night: Molly McCann vs Ji Yeon Kim

Liverpool’s Molly McCann got back to her winning ways, but she faced plenty of adversity in the form of the very game Ji Yeon Kim.

The two set a high pace with McCann often pressing the action but Kim showing great footwork and distance management. A clash of heads sent McCann to the canvas in the first round, but she did well to bring the pressure and landed big, looping shots for the rest of the fight. Her flurries made the difference in a closely contested fight as she brought home the win on all three judges’ scorecards.

Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

Performance Of The Night: Paddy Pimblett

After all the hype, Paddy Pimblett showed he was much more than a brash, confident talker. The dude can downright scrap. Against Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett faced some early challenges. Vendramini landed a flash punch on the Scouser, but Pimblett did well to recover and press the action. Once he landed his first big shot, Pimblett swarmed his opponent, eventually landing a huge right hand that sent Vendramini crashing to the canvas.

Performance Of The Night: Tom Aspinall

One of the heavyweight division’s brightest prospects kept his Octagon record spotless as Tom Aspinall earned another first-round TKO against Serghi Spivac.

Aspinall did well to use his footwork and speed to outclass Spivac on the feet, and when the two clinched up, Aspinall strung together a knee to Spivac’s body with a ferocious elbow up top to topple the Moldovan. England’s Aspinall finished the job from there, moving to 4-0 in the UFC.