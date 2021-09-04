HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 36 results: Derek Brunson shines with dominant submission victory over Darren Till in main event

UFC Vegas 36 live results

featuredUFC Vegas 36 live results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

featuredUFC Vegas 36 Weigh-in Results and Video: One Fighter Misses Weight

featuredJustin Gaethje explains why he’s had such a long layoff

UFC Vegas 36 Bonuses: Paddy Pimblett banks an extra $50,000 in promotional debut

September 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC officials announced the recipients of the coveted performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 36 event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fight of the Night: Molly McCann vs Ji Yeon Kim

Liverpool’s Molly McCann got back to her winning ways, but she faced plenty of adversity in the form of the very game Ji Yeon Kim. 

The two set a high pace with McCann often pressing the action but Kim showing great footwork and distance management. A clash of heads sent McCann to the canvas in the first round, but she did well to bring the pressure and landed big, looping shots for the rest of the fight. Her flurries made the difference in a closely contested fight as she brought home the win on all three judges’ scorecards.

Paddy Pimblett murked Luigi Vendramini for first-round TKO in UFC debut

Performance Of The Night: Paddy Pimblett

After all the hype, Paddy Pimblett showed he was much more than a brash, confident talker. The dude can downright scrap. Against Luigi Vendramini, Pimblett faced some early challenges. Vendramini landed a flash punch on the Scouser, but Pimblett did well to recover and press the action. Once he landed his first big shot, Pimblett swarmed his opponent, eventually landing a huge right hand that sent Vendramini crashing to the canvas. 

Performance Of The Night: Tom Aspinall

One of the heavyweight division’s brightest prospects kept his Octagon record spotless as Tom Aspinall earned another first-round TKO against Serghi Spivac. 

Aspinall did well to use his footwork and speed to outclass Spivac on the feet, and when the two clinched up, Aspinall strung together a knee to Spivac’s body with a ferocious elbow up top to topple the Moldovan. England’s Aspinall finished the job from there, moving to 4-0 in the UFC.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA