HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 35 live weigh-ins Barboza vs Chikadze

featuredUFC Vegas 35 weigh-in video live: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Tyron Woodley explodes at Jake Paul face-offs

featuredJake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley face-offs explode after Woodley’s mother involved

featuredJake Paul: “When I beat Tyron Woodley, there will be no excuses”

featuredTyron Woodley was worried Jake Paul would pull out of boxing match

UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze and TUF finals are set

August 27, 2021
NoNo Comments

The UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results are in and the card’s top three fights are good to go. Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 featherweight main event is set between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze, with the winner hoping to make a significant move in the division. Both men easily made weight.

The two co-main event bouts feature the finals of the recent season of The Ultimate Fighter with a middleweight finale between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina. The TUF bantamweight finale pits Ricky Turcios against Brady Hiestand. All four finalists made weight within the two-hour official weigh-in window on Friday.

Rankings Review: Robbie Lawler Re-Enters Rankings Despite Not Having Won a Fight in Over Four Years

UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 35 main card

  • Main Event – Featherweight: Edson Barboza (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)
  • TUF Middleweight Finale: Bryan Battle (185.5) vs. Gilbert Urbina (186)
  • TUF Bantamweight Finale: Ricky Turcios (135) vs. Brady Hiestand (135.5)
  • Welterweight: Kevin Lee (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)
  • Middleweight: Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (184)
  • Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

UFC Vegas 35 preliminary card

  • Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico (185.5) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)
  • Middleweight: Sam Alvey (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)
  • Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)
  • Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)
  • Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
  • Bantamweight: Mana Martinez (140)* vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Mana Martinez missed the bantamweight limit by 4 pounds

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA