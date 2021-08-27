UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze and TUF finals are set

The UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results are in and the card’s top three fights are good to go. Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 featherweight main event is set between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze, with the winner hoping to make a significant move in the division. Both men easily made weight.

The two co-main event bouts feature the finals of the recent season of The Ultimate Fighter with a middleweight finale between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina. The TUF bantamweight finale pits Ricky Turcios against Brady Hiestand. All four finalists made weight within the two-hour official weigh-in window on Friday.

UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 35 main card

Main Event – Featherweight: Edson Barboza (145) vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)

TUF Middleweight Finale: Bryan Battle (185.5) vs. Gilbert Urbina (186)

TUF Bantamweight Finale: Ricky Turcios (135) vs. Brady Hiestand (135.5)

Welterweight: Kevin Lee (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Middleweight: Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Micheal Gillmore (184)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

UFC Vegas 35 preliminary card

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico (185.5) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich (125) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez (140)* vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

*Mana Martinez missed the bantamweight limit by 4 pounds