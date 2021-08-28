UFC Vegas 35 live results: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Full UFC Vegas 35 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 28, on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze schedule

UFC Vegas 35 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 35 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 35 live results

UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze takes place on Saturday, August 28, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC Vegas 35 main event features a pivotal featherweight fight between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. UFC Vegas 35 also plays host to The Ultimate Fighter 29 finals. Bryan Battle squares off with Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight finale, while Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand meet in the bantamweight finale.

UFC Vegas 35 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze

TUF Middleweight Finale: Bryan Battle vs Gilbert Urbina

TUF Bantamweight Finale: Ricky Turcios vs Brady Hiestand

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski vs Micheal Gillmore

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov vs Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 35 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey vs Wellington Turman

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs Darren Stewart

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers vs Pat Sabatini

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez vs Guido Cannetti

