UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-in Results and Live Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between no. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier and no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum. Each are looking to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker and move closer to a title shot.

UFC Vegas 34 Live Weigh-in Stream:

UFC Vegas 34 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier

Clay Guida (155) vs. Mark Madsen (156)

Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Brandon Royval

Trevin Jones (135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Preliminary Card