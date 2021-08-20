UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-in Results and Live Stream

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between no. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier and no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum. Each are looking to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker and move closer to a title shot.
UFC Vegas 34 Live Weigh-in Stream:
UFC Vegas 34 Official Weigh-in Results:
MAIN CARD
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier
- Clay Guida (155) vs. Mark Madsen (156)
- Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter
- Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard
- Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Brandon Royval
- Trevin Jones (135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Preliminary Card
- Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Luis Aldana
- Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Domingo Pilarte
- Bea Melecki (135) vs. Josiane Nunes
- William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant (205)
- Roosevelt Roberts (154.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (154)
- Sasha Palatnikov (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (171)