UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-in Results and Live Stream

August 20, 2021
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between no. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier and no. 9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum. Each are looking to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker and move closer to a title shot.

UFC Vegas 34 Live Weigh-in Stream:

UFC Vegas 34 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Clay Guida (155) vs. Mark Madsen (156)
  • Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter
  • Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard
  • Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Brandon Royval
  • Trevin Jones (135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Preliminary Card

  • Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Luis Aldana
  • Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Domingo Pilarte
  • Bea Melecki (135) vs. Josiane Nunes
  • William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant (205)
  • Roosevelt Roberts (154.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (154) 
  • Sasha Palatnikov (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (171)

