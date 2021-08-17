UFC Vegas 34 live results: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum schedule

UFC Vegas 34 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 34 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

UFC Vegas 34 live results

UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum takes place on Saturday, August 21, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 34 features a battle between Top 10 ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier (No. 3) and Kelvin Gastelum (No. 9). Each of them is coming off of a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in their most recent appearance, so this is a pivotal bout for Cannonier and Gastelum to remain relevant in the UFC middleweight title picture.

The UFC Vegas 34 co-main event features a lightweight fight between longtime UFC fighter Clay Guida and Danish veteran Mark Madsen.

UFC Vegas 34 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event – Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen

Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Vegas 34 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Women’s Bantamweight: Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Welterweight: Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

