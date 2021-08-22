UFC Vegas 34 Bonuses: Ignacio Bahamondes earns an extra $50,000 for wheel kick KO

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based fighter bonuses.

Performance Of The Night: Ignacio Bahamondes

Ignacio Bahamondes was well on his way to an impressive and clinical victory over Roosevelt Roberts when he uncorked a wheel kick in the last moments of the fight to earn an instant Knockout Of The Year contender.

The Chilean contender who earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series showed impressive poise and power against Roberts, and in chasing the highlight reel finish, he confirmed he is absolutely a fighter to watch.

Performance Of The Night: Josiane Nunes

Few ways more impressive to introduce yourself to the UFC than earning a first-round knockout. Against strking standout Bea Malecki, Josiane Nunes blitzed her opponent from the jump, and as Malecki faded, Nunes poured on the pressure. Near the end of the first round, Nunes landed an atomic left hand that shattered Malecki and ended the fight.

Performance Of The Night: William Knight

Knight proved he is much more than an impressive physical specimen with his measured but motivated knockout win over Fabio Cherant. The two exchanged power shots early, but when Cherant moved forward, Knight connected with a quirky check hook that sent his opponent face-first into the canvas. For a follow-up celebration, Knight pulled off an impressive back handspring and seemed particularly keen on making a point to anyone who doubted his abilities.

Performance Of The Night: Alexandre Pantoja

Brazilian flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja showed his experience and excellence in weathering the storm that is Brandon Royval. Despite Royval’s nonstop pressure, Pantoja remained calm on the feet and in myriad grappling scrambles, and in the second round, he found his opening and secured a submission win. Afterward, he politely called out Brandon Moreno, who seemed keen on the challenge.