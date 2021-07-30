UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight, one bout cancelled

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland headline the fight card. Hall is ranked no. 8 in the 185-pound division while Strickland is ranked no. 11. Both fighters are riding four-fight winning streaks. Strickland tipped the scales at an even 185 pounds while Hall weighed in at 185.5 pounds.

Two fighters failed to make weight on Friday. Former women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano came in seven pounds overweight for her women’s bantamweight bout against Wu Yanan. Phillip Rowe missed his mark for his welterweight bout against Orion Cosce by 2.5 pounds.

Ronnie Lawerence did not weigh-in for his bantamweight bout against Trevin Jones and the fight was cancelled.

UFC Vegas 33 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Cheyanne Buys (116) vs. Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) vs. Ryan Benoit (126)

Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Nicco Montano (143*) vs. Wu Yanan (135.5)

Collin Anglin (146) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5)

Rafa Garcia (154) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (156)

Danny Chavez (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka (144.5)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (116)

Trevin Jones (135) vs. Ronnie Lawrence (**did not weigh-in)

Orion Cosce (170.5) vs. Phillip Rowe (173.5*)

* Missed Weight

** Did Not Weigh In