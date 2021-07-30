UFC Vegas 33 Weigh-in Face-offs Video

Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 33 official weigh-in at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fighters participating on Saturday’s fight card faced off with their opponents.

Middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland headline Saturday’s event. Hall is ranked no. 8 in the 185-pound division while Strickland is ranked no. 11. Both fighters are riding four-fight winning streaks, only one will move up the rankings.

UFC Vegas 33 weigh-in Results: Two fighters miss weight, one bout cancelled

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator 263 Weigh-in Results: Main event set, one preliminary bout nixed