UFC Vegas 33 Results: Sean Strickland gets unanimous decision win against Uriah Hall

UFC Vegas 33 results: Sean Strickland gets unanimous decision victory against Uriah Hall in UFC Vegas 33 main event

Sean Strickland continued his successful foray back into the UFC middleweight division, as he defeated no. 8 ranked middleweight Uriah Hall by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 33.

The fight, for the most part, consisted of a dominant standup display from Strickland. Strickland handily took the first three rounds, and noticeably showcased his output, throwing 113 strikes in the first round. Hall appeared a bit reluctant throughout the fight, with Strickland pushing the pace throughout the five round fight.

The final scorecards were 50-44, 50-45 and 49-46, with Strickland getting the unanimous decision nod from the judges.

With his main event victory, Strickland advanced to 24-3.

UFC Vegas 33 results: Cheyanne Buys gets first round TKO victory over Gloria de Paula in co-main event

Cheyanne Buys was emphatic with her performance in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, as she defeated Gloria de Paula by TKO with a vicious head kick before following up with ground strikes to put the fight away in the first round.

Despite Buys’ incredible head kick, there is not much to say about her performance. However, not because of a lack of skill, the fight only lasted one minute.

Buys had top control over de Paula on the ground and decided to stand up and de Paula followed suit. Buys waited for de Paula to get both feet on the ground and when she rose, she only had one hand on the floor. Buys took advantage of the favorable position and blasted de Paula with a head kick, de Paula fell to the floor. Buys followed up with vicious ground and pound strikes which forced referee Mark Smith to stop the fight 1:00 into the first round.

With this victory, Buys advanced to 6-2, and is back in the win column after she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Montserrat Ruiz at UFC Vegas 22 in her last fight earlier this year in March.