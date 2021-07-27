UFC Vegas 33 live results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 33 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 31, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland schedule

UFC Vegas 33 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN UFC Vegas 33 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 33 live results

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland takes place on Saturday, July 31, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 33 features a middleweight clash between no. 8 ranked Uriah Hall and no. 11 ranked Sean Strickland. Hall has consistently flirted with title contention over the years, while Strickland is on the hottest streak of his UFC tenure and hoping a win over Hall inches him closer to a title shot.

UFC Vegas 33 Live Results

UFC Vegas 33 live results Hall vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

Co-Main Event Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Women’s Strawweight: Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Welterweight: Niklas Stolze vs. Mounir Lazzez

Flyweight : Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 33 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Women’s Bantamweight: Nicco Montaño vs. Wu Yanan

Featherweight: Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia

Featherweight: Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III

Women’s Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones

Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce

