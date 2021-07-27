HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 33 live results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

July 27, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 33 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 31, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland schedule

  1. UFC Vegas 33 main card start time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
  2. UFC Vegas 33 prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 33 live results

*** UFC Vegas 33 live results will load here on fight night ***

UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland takes place on Saturday, July 31, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 33 features a middleweight clash between no. 8 ranked Uriah Hall and no. 11 ranked Sean Strickland. Hall has consistently flirted with title contention over the years, while Strickland is on the hottest streak of his UFC tenure and hoping a win over Hall inches him closer to a title shot.

UFC Vegas 33 Live Results

UFC Vegas 33 live results Hall vs Strickland
UFC Vegas 33 live results Hall vs Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Main Event – Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland
  • Co-Main Event Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya
  • Women’s Strawweight: Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula
  • Welterweight: Niklas Stolze vs. Mounir Lazzez
  • Flyweight :Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
  • Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 33 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Women’s Bantamweight: Nicco Montaño vs. Wu Yanan
  • Featherweight: Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Rafa Garcia
  • Featherweight: Danny Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Women’s Strawweight: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder
  • Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Trevin Jones
  • Welterweight: Philip Rowe vs. Orion Cosce

