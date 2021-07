UFC Vegas 32 Weigh-in Results: All fighters make weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 fight card at UFC Apex officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas.

In the fight card’s main event, no. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Both fighters weighed in at 136 pounds.

UFC Vegas 32 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (136)

Raulian Paiva (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Randy Costa (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)