UFC Vegas 32 live results: Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 32 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 23, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw schedule

UFC Vegas 32 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 32 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw takes place on Saturday, July 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 32 features the anticipated bantamweight battle between top contender Cory Sandhagen and returning former champion TJ Dillashaw. Sandhagen is coming off of a victory over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Dillashaw lost to Henry Cejudo in his bid to win the flyweight title in 2019. He tested positive to erythropoietin (EPO) following the fight, was suspended, and voluntarily vacated his bantamweight championship.

The UFC Vegas 32 co-main event spotlights more bantamweights as Kyler Phillips faces Raulian Paiva.

UFC Vegas 32 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Bantamweight: Cory Sanhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Raulian Paiva

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Women’s Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Randy Costa

UFC Vegas 32 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Women’s Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Women’s Strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy

