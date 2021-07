UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-in Video: Miesha Tate vs. Marion Reneau

Former UFC and Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate weighed in for the first time since 2016 on Friday for her UFC Vegas 31 co-main event bout against Marion Reneau. For Reneau, she weighed in for the final time as a UFC fighter.

