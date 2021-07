UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-in Video: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

The UFC Octagon is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend for UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises. The fight card is headlined by a lightweight match between no. 9 ranked Islam Makhachev and no. 14 ranked Thiago Moises.

Check out the main event fighters officially weighing in on Friday.

