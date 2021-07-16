UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-in Results and Video

The UFC Octagon is back at UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend for UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moisés. The fight card is headlined by a lightweight match between no. 9 ranked Islam Makhachev and no. 14 ranked Thiago Moises.

The fight card also features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Tate last fought in 2016, but has big plans for her comeback. She takes on no. 12 ranked Marion Reneau in the fight card’s co-main event.

All fighters officially made weight. Makhachev tipped the scales at 155.5 pounds while Moises weighed in at 156. Co-main event fighters Miesha Tate officially hit her mark at 135 pounds even while Reneau came in at an even 136 pounds.

UFC Vegas 31 Weigh-in Video:

UFC Vegas 31 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (155.5) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Marion Reneau (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135)

Jeremy Stephens (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

Preliminary Card