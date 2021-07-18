UFC Vegas 31 Results: Islam Makhachev dominates and Miesha Tate wins in Octagon return

UFC Vegas 31 is in the books.

UFC Apex in Las Vegas played host to Saturday’s fight card that saw lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev put in a dominating performance in the main event and former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate finish Marion Reneau in her octagon return.

Makhachev (20-1) extended his winning streak to eight consecutive victories with a fourth round submission win over Thiago Moises.

In the opening round, Makhachev controlled the distance. After a brief exchange, Makhachev closed the distance and initiated the clinch. He secured a takedown and delivered a steady dose of punches and elbows easily winning the frame.

In the second stanza, Moises tried to put together combinations but Makhachev tied him up in the clinch. From the clinch, Makhachev delivered knees to the body of Moises and landed punches. After two rounds, Makhachev was in complete control of the fight.

Makhachev continued to have success in the clinch in the third round. He was able to secure a takedown late in the frame. Moises isolated a leg and worked for an ankle lock but Makhachev escaped the submission attempt as time expired.

In the fourth round, Moises picked up the pace but couldn’t keep Makhachev from taking him down. Once on the ground, Makhachev landed punches until he was able to get his arm under Moises’ chin to lock up a rear-naked choke. Moises was forced to tap out. With the win, Makhachev became the first fighter to finish Moises.

UFC Vegas 31 live results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

In the co-main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon for the first time since 2016. “Cupcake” faced no. 12 ranked Marion Reneau and earned a bonus for her third round TKO finish.

Tate used punches to close the distance and control Reneau in the clinch. She was able to secure takedowns and land punches in top position.

In the third round, Tate secured a takedown. She connected with punches while Reneau turtled up on the ground. Tate, sensing the end was near, unleashed a flurry of punches until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. Following the loss, Reneau announced her retirement from fighting.