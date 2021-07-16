UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises Face-Offs | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 16, 2021
Following Friday’s UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises official weigh-in, the fighters faced off with their opponents. The fight card is headlined by a lightweight match between no. 9 ranked Islam Makhachevand no. 14 ranked Thiago Moises. 

The fight card also features the return of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Tate last fought in 2016, but has big plans for her comeback. She takes on no. 12 ranked Marion Reneau in the fight card’s co-main event.

Addicted to MMA