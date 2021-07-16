HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 31 live results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

July 16, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 31 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 17, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises schedule

  • UFC Vegas 31 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN
  • UFC Vegas 31 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 31 Live Results

UFC Vegas 31 Live Results will load here on fight day

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises takes place on Saturday, July 17, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas features the lightweight showdown between ranked contenders Islam Makhachev. and Thiago Moises. The co-main event spotlights a pivotal women’s bantamweight bout between Marion Reneau and returning former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

UFC Vegas 31 Live Results

UFC Vegas 31 live results Makhachev vs Moises
UFC Vegas 31 live results Makhachev vs Moises

UFC Vegas 31 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Main Event – Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés
  • Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate
  • Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stolzfus
  • Featherweight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Billy Quarantillo

UFC Vegas 31 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

  • Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons
  • Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Bantamweight: Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov
  • Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
  • Flyweight: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Heavyweight: Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Leave your picks in the comments

For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.

