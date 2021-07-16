UFC Vegas 31 live results: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises schedule

UFC Vegas 31 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 31 prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises takes place on Saturday, July 17, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas features the lightweight showdown between ranked contenders Islam Makhachev. and Thiago Moises. The co-main event spotlights a pivotal women’s bantamweight bout between Marion Reneau and returning former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

UFC Vegas 31 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Main Event – Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés

Co-Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight: Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stolzfus

Featherweight: Gabriel Benítez vs. Billy Quarantillo

UFC Vegas 31 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Bantamweight: Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Flyweight: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Heavyweight: Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

