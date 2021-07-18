UFC Vegas 31 Bonuses: Miesha Tate banks a bonus in UFC return

Billy Quarantillo, Gabriel Benitez, Miesha Tate, Mateusz Gamrot, Rodolfo Vieira and Rodrigo Nascimento all walked away from UFC Vegas 31 with an extra $50,000 in performance bonuses for their work. Quarantillo and Benitez were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their three round fight, while Tate, Gamrot, Vieira and Nascimento were awarded for their finishes.

Quarantillo and Benitez were awarded for their three round war. Quarantillo was dominant through the first two rounds, and the fight was nearly stopped after Benitez’s eye was so swollen that there was dispute if he could keep going but the doctor let the fight continue. Benitez knocked Quarantillo down but the New Yorker was able to recover and get the job done by TKOing Benitez in the final round.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate secured her bonus in her return to mixed martial arts after a five year absence from the sport. Tate impressed not only with her ground game but with her stand up ability as well, finishing Marion Reneau in the third round with strikes. Reneau retired after the fight.

Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

Gamrot and Vieira scooped their bonuses with submission wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dustin Stolzfus. Gamrot finished Stephens with a kimura in 65 seconds while Vieira sank in a rear-naked choke to finish his middleweight matchup in the third round.

Nascimento won his bonus after a back and forth fight that saw a comeback TKO victory for the Brazilian over Alan Baudot in the prelims opener.