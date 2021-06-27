UFC Vegas 30 Official Scorecards

Check out the official scorecards from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. Heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov headlined the fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Official Scorecards
Ciryl Gane defeated Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46)
Tanner Boser defeated Ovince Saint Preux by KO (punches) at 2:31, Round 2
Timur Valiev defeated Raoni Barcelos by Majority Decision (28–28, 29–28, 29–28)
Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda ruled No Contest (accidental eye poke) at 0:46, Round 2
Tim Means defeated Nicolas Dalby by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29-28)
Renato Moicano defeated Jai Herbert by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:43, Round 2
Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Danilo Marques by TKO (punches) at :20, Round 3
Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Michel Prazeres by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10, Round 2
Jeremiah Wells defeated Warlley Alves by KO (punches) at 0:30, Round 2
Marcin Prachnio defeated Isaac Villanueva by TKO (body kick) at 0:56, Round 2
Julia Avila defeated Julija Stoliarenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19, Round 3
Charles Rosa defeated Justin Jaynes by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 29–28)
Damir Hadzovic defeated Yancy Medeiros by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)