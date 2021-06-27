UFC Vegas 30 Main Card Results: Ciryl Gane gets unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov

No. 3 ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane picked up yet another impressive victory in 2021, this time over no. 5 ranked contender Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30.

The first round was a long feeling out process, but the action became more frequent as the round went on.

It was a similar second round, Gane maintained octagon control and showcased an impressive striking despite Volkov frequently responding with leg kicks.

Gane started to have moments of explosiveness and appeared the Frenchman took noticeable control of the fight in the third. There was a gradual increase in Gane’s striking output and that did not stop in the third.

Volkov had some bright moments in the fourth and definitely made it a closer round than the prior ones. ‘Drago’ connected with a significant uppercut but the rest of the round was all Gane, no pun intended.

The fifth round was the same story, Gane edged Volkov in striking and capped off the fight with another 10-9 round. The final scorecard read 49-46 for the Frenchman. The no. 3 ranked heavyweight Gane advances to 8-0 with this victory.

UFC Vegas 30 results: Tanner Boser gets second round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux in co-main event

After he suffered a split decision loss to Ilir Latifi at UFC Vegas 28, Tanner Boser righted the ship with a second round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux.

The first round was all Boser. He racked up his strike count with his patented leg kicks and took the first.

There was no shift in momentum in the second round. Boser continued with his striking clinic before OSP hit Boser with an outside trip, and it appeared the Canadian heavyweight grabbed the cage to help get him up. However, referee Jason Herzog did not notice and Boser capitalized, hitting Saint Preux with a massive knee that dropped him. All it took was two more punches before the fight was stopped.

Boser advanced to 20-8-1 with the victory after just a three week turnaround.

UFC Vegas 30 results: Renato Moicano submits Jai Herbert in main card opener

Renato Moicano put on an impressive showing to kick off the UFC Vegas 30 main card with a second round submission victory by way of rear-naked choke.

Moicano secured three takedowns in the first round and dominated the ground game despite Herbert showing bright glimpses in the standup department.

The Brazilian secured two more takedowns in the second and dominated the British prospect with ground and pound. It looked like Moicano almost had Herbert finished with ground and pound strikes but referee Chris Tognoni let the fight go.

That was no issue for Moicano, though. Moicano got control of Herbert’s back and slipped in a rear naked choke where Herbert subsequently tapped with 24 seconds remaining in the second round.

Moicano is back in the win column with this victory, after he suffered a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev aat UFC 256 in Dec. 2020.