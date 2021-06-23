UFC Vegas 30 live results: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 30 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 26, on MMAWeekly.com.)
UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov schedule
- UFC Vegas 30 main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 30 prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov takes place on Saturday, June 26, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 30 features a key heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked Cyril Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov. The co-main event pits fellow heavyweights Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux against one another.
UFC Vegas 30 Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event – Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
- Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda
- Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert
UFC Vegas 30 Prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques
- Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres
- Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells
- Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Isaac Villanueva
- Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes
- Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadžović
