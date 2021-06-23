UFC Vegas 30 live results: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 23, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 30 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 26, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov schedule

  • UFC Vegas 30 main card start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 30 prelims start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 30 Live Results

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov takes place on Saturday, June 26, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 30 features a key heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked Cyril Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov. The co-main event pits fellow heavyweights Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux against one another.

UFC Vegas 30 Live Results

UFC Vegas 30 Main Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Co-Main Event – Heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev
  • Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda
  • Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

UFC Vegas 30 Prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques
  • Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres
  • Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Light Heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Isaac Villanueva
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadžović

