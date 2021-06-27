UFC Vegas 30 Bonuses: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev earn Fight of the Night

The Ultimate Fighting Championship concluded a it’s final of four events in four weeks on Saturday with UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov. Following the event, UFC officials announced the recipient of the $50,000 performance-based fight bonuses.

Timur Valiev, Raoni Barcelos, Marcin Prachnio, and Kennedy Nzechukwu earned the incentives for their performances at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Fight of the Night: Timur Valiev vs. Raoni Barcelos

Fight of the Night honors was awarded to bantamweights Timur Valiev and Raoni Barcelos for their main card battle that saw momentum swing both ways. Valiev entered the fight as the underdog and was dropped twice in the second round, but pulled off the upset by majority decision.

Performance of the Night: Marcin Prachnio

Light heavyweight Marcin Prachnio banked a bonus for his second-round stoppage of Isaac Villanueva on the preliminary fight card. Prachnio picked up his second consecutive win with a perfectly placed liver kick in the early going of the second round. Villanueva fell to the canvas after absorbing the kick and referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the action before he took more damage.

Performance of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu

The final Performance of the Night bonus went to Kennedy Nzechukwu for his third-round TKO win over Danilo Marquez in the featured bout on the preliminary fight card. Nzechukwu didn’t impress in the early rounds but turned up the pressure in the third. He connected with punches and that backed Marques against the cage. Nzechukwu continued to unload until the referee stepped in.