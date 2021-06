UFC Vegas 29 Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 fight card will officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Headlining Saturday’s fight card is a featherweight bout between no. 4 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, and no. 8 ranked contender Dan Ige. Jung and Ige both tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

UFC Vegas 29 Live Weigh-in Video

UFC Vegas 29 Official Weigh-in Results:

Main Card

Chan Sung Jung (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Aleksei Oleinik (228) vs. Sergey Spivak (242)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Davey Grant (135.5)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Matt Brown (170.5) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Preliminary Fight Card