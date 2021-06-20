HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 29 Results: The Korean Zombie shuts down Dan Ige

June 19, 2021
No. 4 ranked featherweight “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas against no. 8 ranked Dan Ige.

Jung (17-6) dominated Ige for much of the five-round main event. He was able to effectively use his jab to keep Ige on the outside, but it was his grappling ability to won him the fight. Jung repeatedly put Ige on the canvas and took his back. He used a body lock to keep Ige in place and controlled him from there.

Late in the bout, Ige stormed back connecting with several strikes, but Jung’s takedown ability stopped any momentum Ige had built. After five rounds of fight, the judges scored the fight for Jung by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 48–47, 49–46, and 49–46.

Heavyweights Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak had a back-and-forth battle with Spivak coming on in the third round to defeat the Ukrainian by unanimous decision. Oleinik entered the bout ranked no. 15 in the heavyweight division. Spivak will likely replace Oleinik in the rankings.

Also on the fight card, bantamweight Marlon Vera battered Davey Grant on his way to a unanimous decision. The opening round was competition but as the fight wore on, Vera took over the fight. He connected with elbows that bloodied Englishman. One judge scored the fight 30-26.

