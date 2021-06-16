UFC Vegas 29 live results: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 29 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 19, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige schedule

UFC Vegas 29 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

UFC Vegas 29 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 29 Live Results

UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige takes place on Saturday, June 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 29 features a pivotal featherweight bout between perennial contender Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Top 10 ranked Dan Ige. The co-main event pits heavyweights Aleksei Olineik and Serghei Spivac against one another.

UFC Vegas 29 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Main Event: Chan Sung Jung “Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige

Co-Main Event: Aleksei Olineik vs. Serghei Spivac

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi

Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

UFC Vegas 29 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba

Kalinn Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn

Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio

