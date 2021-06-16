HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC Vegas 29 live results: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

June 16, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 29 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 19, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige schedule

  • UFC Vegas 29 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2
  • UFC Vegas 29 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 29 Live Results will load here on Fight Day

UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige takes place on Saturday, June 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 29 features a pivotal featherweight bout between perennial contender Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Top 10 ranked Dan Ige. The co-main event pits heavyweights Aleksei Olineik and Serghei Spivac against one another.

UFC Vegas 29 live results: Korean Zombie vs Ige

UFC Vegas 29 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

  • Main Event: Chan Sung Jung “Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige
  • Co-Main Event: Aleksei Olineik vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant
  • Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi
  • Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva
  • Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

UFC Vegas 29 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)

  • Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
  • Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Kalinn Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez
  • Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio

Leave your picks in the comments.

For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.

