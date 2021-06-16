UFC Vegas 29 live results: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 29 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 19, on MMAWeekly.com.)
UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige schedule
- UFC Vegas 29 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2
- UFC Vegas 29 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2
UFC Vegas 29 Live Results
UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Ige takes place on Saturday, June 19, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 29 features a pivotal featherweight bout between perennial contender Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Top 10 ranked Dan Ige. The co-main event pits heavyweights Aleksei Olineik and Serghei Spivac against one another.
UFC Vegas 29 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)
- Main Event: Chan Sung Jung “Korean Zombie” vs. Dan Ige
- Co-Main Event: Aleksei Olineik vs. Serghei Spivac
- Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant
- Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi
- Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva
- Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima
UFC Vegas 29 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2)
- Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
- Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Kalinn Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez
- Joaquim Silva vs. Ricky Glenn
- Casey O’Neill vs. Lara Procopio
