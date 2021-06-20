UFC Vegas 29 Bonuses: Matt Brown earns an extra $50,000 for face-plant KO (Includes Highlight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 20, 2021
UFC officials announced the list of fighter who received a bonus at UFC Vegas 29 during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday. Marlon Vera, Davey Grant, Matt Brown and Seung Woo Choi took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the bantamweight rematch between Vera and Grant. The two previously fought in February 2016 with Grant defeating Vera by unanimous decision. On Saturday, the result was the same, but the winner was different.

Grant had success in the opening round pressuring Vera while using his reach advantage. Vera found his timing and range and began to land hard shots on Grant throughout the second and third rounds. Vera avenged the previous loss and they both banked a bonus.

“The Immortal” Matt Brown was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round knockout of Dhiego Lima to kick off the main card. Brown landed a straight right hand that face-planted Lima on the canvas.

Matt Brown Face-Plants Dhiego Lima Highlight

The second Performance of the Night bonus went to featherweight Seung Woo Choi for his first-round stoppage of Julian Erosa. Choi dropped Erosa with a left hook and followed up with punches while Erosa desperately tired but failed to defend himself. The referee wisely stopped the fight.

Seung Woo Choi Knocks Out Julian Erosa Highlight

