UFC Vegas 28 weigh-in results: All fighters hit their mark

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai fight card officially weighed in on Friday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No. 6 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to rebound from a loss in his last outing against no. 9 ranked Augusto Sakai in the main event. The co-main event also features heavyweights as no. 8 ranked Walt Harris faces no. 11 ranked Marcin Tybura in a bout that’s a must-win situation for Harris.

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254) vs. Augusto Sakai (255.5)

Walt Harris (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (251)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs. Miguel Baeza (171)

Duško Todorović (186) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Tom Breese (186) vs. Antônio Arroyo (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (124.5)

Tanner Boser (242) vs. Ilir Latifi (240)

Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Kamuela Kirk (146)

Alan Patrick (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (124.5)

Sean Woodson (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Claudio Puelles (155) vs. Jordan Leavitt (156)