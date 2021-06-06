UFC Vegas 28 Post-fight Press Conference video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 5, 2021
Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the big winners fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

Hear what Jairzinho Rozenstruik had to say about his main event win over Augusto Sakai and what Marcin Tybura said about his first-round finish over Walt Harris in the co-main event.

Tyron Woodley accepts Floyd Mayweather’s offer to help train for Jake Paul

(Courtesy of UFC)

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in and face-offs | Video

