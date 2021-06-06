UFC Vegas 28 Main Card Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik gets back on track with buzzer beater knockout of Augusto Sakai

No. 6 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik picked up an emphatic knockout victory over no. 9 ranked contender Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Vegas 28.

The first round was not one of frequent action, instead more of a feeling out process.

In the waning moments of the first round, Rozenstruik connected with a nice left hook that dropped Sakai. ‘Bigi Boy’ followed up with a gust of follow-up punches that made referee Herb Dean stop the fight with one second left in the first round

With the victory, Rozenstruik got back on track after he suffered a unanimous decision loss to no. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Cyril Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 in February.

UFC Vegas 28 results: Marcin Tybura gets first round TKO victory over Walt Harris in co-main event

Marcin Tybura made a statement in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 28 with a TKO victory over no. 8 ranked contender Walt Harris in a back and forth heavyweight bout.

Harris initially looked like he was going to find a TKO finish after he wobbled Tybura and backed him up with an onslaught of strikes. Tybura weathered Harris’ storm of strikes and found his composure, however, and got Harris to the ground with an impressive takedown.

Tybura maintained ground control and got Harris’ back. He then threw ground and pound strikes in rapid succession, and with Harris in a compromised position where he was unable to defend himself or recover, the fight was stopped 4:06 into the first round

With this victory, Tybura is now on a five fight winning streak and is sure to debut in the top 10 of the UFC heavyweight rankings when they come out on Monday.

UFC Vegas 28 results: Santiago Ponzinibbio gets unanimous decision win against Miguel Baeza

Santiago Ponzinibbio snagged his first UFC victory in almost three years as he defeated Miguel Baeza by unanimous decision in an absolute slugfest.

Ponzinibbio outstruck Baeza 121 to 104 in significant strikes and the Argentinian landed 74 of those in the third round. While it is only halfway into the year, it would definitely not be far-fetched to believe this fight has what it takes to be a fight of the year contender.

After he suffered a knockout loss to no. 11 ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang at UFC on ABC 1 in January, Ponzinibbio is certainly happy to take home his first victory since 2018.

UFC Vegas 27 results: Montana De La Rosa gets TKO victory over Ariane Lipski in main card opener

After she received a majority draw in her last fight against Mayra Bueno Silva, Montana De La Rosa got back in the win column with a second-round TKO victory against Ariane Lipski.

The story of the fight was De La Rosa’s ground game. Lipski said ahead of the fight the reason she moved her camp to American Top Team was to work on wrestling, but ultimately De La Rosa’s ground game proved superior.

De La Rosa poured on ground and pound and bloodied Lipski. The American flyweight secured mount position and continued pouring on until the no nonsense Keith Peterson stepped in 4:27 into the second round.