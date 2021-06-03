UFC Vegas 28 live results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 28 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 5, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai schedule

UFC Vegas 28 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 28 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 28 Live Results

The UFC Vegas 28 Live Results will load here on fight night!

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai takes place on Saturday, June 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 28 event features a key bout between top ten ranked heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. There’s no drop-off in the co-main event, another heavyweight bout, which pits Walt Harris against Marcin Tybura.

UFC Vegas 28 Live Results

Full UFC Vegas 28 live results – Rozenstruik vs Sakai

UFC Vegas 28 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

Co-Main Event: Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura

Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza

Duško Todorović vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Tom Breese vs. Antônio Arroyo

UFC Vegas 28 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski

Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk

Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones

Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci

Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal

Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt

Leave your picks in the comments.

For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.