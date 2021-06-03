UFC Vegas 28 live results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 28 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 5, on MMAWeekly.com.)
UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai schedule
- UFC Vegas 28 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 28 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+
NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.
UFC Vegas 28 Live Results
The UFC Vegas 28 Live Results will load here on fight night!
UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai takes place on Saturday, June 5, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The UFC Vegas 28 event features a key bout between top ten ranked heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. There’s no drop-off in the co-main event, another heavyweight bout, which pits Walt Harris against Marcin Tybura.
UFC Vegas 28 Live Results
UFC Vegas 28 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai
- Co-Main Event: Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura
- Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza
- Duško Todorović vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Tom Breese vs. Antônio Arroyo
UFC Vegas 28 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski
- Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk
- Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones
- Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal
- Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt
Leave your picks in the comments.
For extensive library of video coverage, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official YouTube Channel.