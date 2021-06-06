UFC Vegas 28 bonuses: Rozenstruik and Tybura cash in with first-round finishes

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Marcin Tybura, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza all cashed out with $50,000 performance bonuses for their work at UFC Vegas 28. Ponzinibbio and Baeza were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their welterweight slugfest, while Rozenstruik and Tybura were awarded for their KO and TKO victories over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris.

Rozenstruik captured his performance of the night bonus after he knocked out Augusto Sakai in their heavyweight main event. ‘Bigi Boy’ caught Sakai with a left hook in the final moments of the first and followed up with ground and pound. Rozenstruik bounced Sakai’s head off the canvas and the referee stopped the fight with one second left in the first round.

Tybura secured his bonus after a back and forth fight with Walt Harris in their heavyweight co-main event. Harris had Tybura stunned in the first, but Tybura collected himself and got Harris to the ground and that spelt the beginning of the end. Tybura maintained ground control and got Harris’ back and threw strikes to his head in rapid succession before the referee jumped in and stopped the fight with less than a minute left in the first round.

Ponzinibbio and Baeza scooped their fight of the night bonuses after a welterweight car crash. Ponzinibbio outstruck Baeza in all three rounds but despite the Argentinian out striking Baeza, the fight was competitive nonetheless.