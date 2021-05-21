HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results and video: One fighter replaced due to weight cutting issue

Diego Sanchez UFC 235 post-fight

featuredDiego Sanchez cuts ties with coach and manager Joshua Fabia

featuredUFC president Dana White reacts to new CDC mask rules

featuredDana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results and video: One fighter replaced due to weight cutting issue

May 21, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza.

All fighters made weight on Friday except one. Flyweight Raulian Paivia was scheduled to face David Dvorak but Paivia pulled out of the fight due to weight cutting issues. Pavia was replaced by Juancamilo Ronderos who weighed in 2.5 pounds above the flyweight limit.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place on Saturday, May 22, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-in Video

Cody Garbrandt discusses overcoming COVID-19: ‘It was intense’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)
  • Co-main Event: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs. Carla Esparza (116)
  • Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)
  • Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Norma Dumont Viana (146)
  • Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Bill Algeo (145.5)
  • Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ben Rothwell (265.5) vs. Chris Barnett (263)
  • Court McGee (170.5) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5)
  • Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. Victor Rodriguez(125.5)
  • Josh Culibao (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)
  • David Dvorak (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)
  • Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)
  • Rafael Alvez (154.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA