UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results and video: One fighter replaced due to weight cutting issue

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza.

All fighters made weight on Friday except one. Flyweight Raulian Paivia was scheduled to face David Dvorak but Paivia pulled out of the fight due to weight cutting issues. Pavia was replaced by Juancamilo Ronderos who weighed in 2.5 pounds above the flyweight limit.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place on Saturday, May 22, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-in Video

Cody Garbrandt discusses overcoming COVID-19: ‘It was intense’

UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

(135.5) Co-main Event: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs. Carla Esparza (116)

(116) Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)

(264) Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Norma Dumont Viana (146)

(146) Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Bill Algeo (145.5)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)