UFC Vegas 27 main event weigh-in video: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The two headline Saturday’s fight card at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event streams live on ESPN+ starting with the preliminary fight card at 4 p.m. ET. The main card kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: One fighter replaced due to weight cutting issue

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)