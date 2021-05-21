UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 27 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 22, on MMAWeekly.com.)
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt schedule
- UFC Vegas 27 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 27 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 27 Live Results
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place on Saturday, May 22, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza. There is also a rare women’s featherweight showdown between Felicia Spencer and Norma Dumont.
UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Main Event: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt
- Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza
- Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa
- Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont
- Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo
- Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan
UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett
- Court McGee vs Claudio Silva
- Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez
- Josh Culibao vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
- David Dvorak vs Juancamilo Ronderos
- Yancy Medeiros vs Damir Hadzovic
- Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov
UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-ins: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt face offs
