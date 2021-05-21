UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 27 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 22, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt schedule

UFC Vegas 27 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 27 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 27 Live Results

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place on Saturday, May 22, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza. There is also a rare women’s featherweight showdown between Felicia Spencer and Norma Dumont.

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt

Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza

Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa

Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont

Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo

Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett

Court McGee vs Claudio Silva

Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez

Josh Culibao vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

David Dvorak vs Juancamilo Ronderos

Yancy Medeiros vs Damir Hadzovic

Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

