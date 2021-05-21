HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

May 21, 2021
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full UFC Vegas 27 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 22, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt schedule

  • UFC Vegas 27 main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 27 prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 27 Live Results

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt takes place on Saturday, May 22, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza. There is also a rare women’s featherweight showdown between Felicia Spencer and Norma Dumont.

UFC Vegas 27 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt
  • Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza
  • Justin Tafa vs Jared Vanderaa
  • Felicia Spencer vs Norma Dumont
  • Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo
  • Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Vegas 27 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett
  • Court McGee vs Claudio Silva
  • Bruno Silva vs Victor Rodriguez
  • Josh Culibao vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
  • David Dvorak vs Juancamilo Ronderos
  • Yancy Medeiros vs Damir Hadzovic
  • Rafael Alves vs Damir Ismagulov

Leave your picks in the comments.

UFC Vegas 27 Weigh-ins: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt face offs

