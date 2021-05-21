UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Face-Offs Video

On Friday, the athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 fight card officially weighed in at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After stepping on the scales, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

UFC Vegas 27 features a pivotal bantamweight bout between No.3 contender Rob Font and former champion and current No. 4 contender Cody Garbrandt. The card also hosts an important strawweight fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza.

UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: One fighter replaced due to weight cutting issue

